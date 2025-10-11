Modi Unveils Transformative Agri Schemes for a Self-Reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday introduced two significant agricultural initiatives with a combined outlay of Rs 35,440 crore. These include a self-reliance mission in pulses and the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, signaling an ambitious push towards agricultural self-sufficiency and export enhancement.

Speaking at the Pusa campus, coinciding with the birth anniversaries of socialist reformers Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh, Modi emphasized the crucial role of farmers in realizing 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He criticized the previous Congress government's approach, highlighting a lack of cohesive strategy within the agricultural sector.

The new schemes aim to increase acreage of pulses, diversify crops, and improve irrigation and storage facilities while integrating 36 government schemes to target low-performing districts. Modi's administration has also undertaken initiatives to enhance market access from 'Beej to Bazaar' (Seed to Markets), doubling farm exports and significantly boosting foodgrain and produce output.

(With inputs from agencies.)