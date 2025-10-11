Haryana in Turmoil: Senior Officers Implicated in IPS Officer's Death

The Haryana Government has transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya, who, along with seven senior police officers, faces serious accusations in connection with the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. In Bijarniya's place, Superintendent of Police for the Narcotics Bureau, Surinder Bhoria, will now assume the role of Rohtak SP, as per official orders.

Tragically, IPS Officer Puran Kumar allegedly died by suicide at his Chandigarh residence on October 7. His 'final note' accused several senior officers, including Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur and Bijarniya, of caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, and public humiliation. Kumar's family has called for the immediate arrest of the implicated officials.

Amidst public scrutiny, Chandigarh Police has established a six-member Special Investigation Team under IGP UT Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar. The team has been tasked with an impartial investigation. Legal action has been initiated under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The police urge Kumar's family to proceed with a post-mortem swiftly, addressing their grievances in the process. Meanwhile, a Congress delegation has expressed its support to the grieving family, reinforcing allegations of systemic discrimination. The Haryana IAS Officers' Association has acknowledged Kumar's service contributions, mourning the loss of a committed public servant.