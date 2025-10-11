Owaisi Warns Opposition: Stay Vigilant Against BJP's Electoral Strategies

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has urged opposition parties to pay close attention to the ruling BJP's every move amidst allegations of electoral malpractice. He distanced himself from specific claims made by Rahul Gandhi, noting the significance of defeating BJP by keeping a watchful eye on their strategies.

Owaisi underscored the challenges posed by the BJP as a powerful political opponent, advising opposition parties to maintain vigilance over voter lists. He drew on his own experiences with voter list discrepancies, stressing the importance of checking for duplicate entries to prevent electoral manipulation.

Rahul Gandhi has held two press conferences accusing the BJP of 'vote theft' by manipulating electoral data. Meanwhile, concerns have been raised over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, which saw significant deletions ahead of the state elections. AIMIM has approached the Supreme Court regarding the matter.