Owaisi Warns Opposition: Stay Vigilant Against BJP's Electoral Strategies
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urges opposition parties to closely monitor BJP's political maneuvers amidst voter list controversies. While acknowledging the BJP as a formidable opponent, he distances himself from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' allegations but emphasizes vigilance over electoral lists and procedural scrutiny.
- Country:
- India
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has urged opposition parties to pay close attention to the ruling BJP's every move amidst allegations of electoral malpractice. He distanced himself from specific claims made by Rahul Gandhi, noting the significance of defeating BJP by keeping a watchful eye on their strategies.
Owaisi underscored the challenges posed by the BJP as a powerful political opponent, advising opposition parties to maintain vigilance over voter lists. He drew on his own experiences with voter list discrepancies, stressing the importance of checking for duplicate entries to prevent electoral manipulation.
Rahul Gandhi has held two press conferences accusing the BJP of 'vote theft' by manipulating electoral data. Meanwhile, concerns have been raised over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, which saw significant deletions ahead of the state elections. AIMIM has approached the Supreme Court regarding the matter.
ALSO READ
Opposition's Plan: Delegation to Ladakh Amid Tensions
Lok Janshakti Party Gears Up for Bihar Elections Amid Seat-Sharing Talks
Sebastien Lecornu: The Soldier Monk of French Politics
BJP's Strategic Seat-Sharing Moves Ahead of Bihar Elections
TMC's Political Path: Prioritize Politics Over Pastimes, Urges Veteran MP