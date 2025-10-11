Left Menu

Owaisi Warns Opposition: Stay Vigilant Against BJP's Electoral Strategies

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urges opposition parties to closely monitor BJP's political maneuvers amidst voter list controversies. While acknowledging the BJP as a formidable opponent, he distances himself from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' allegations but emphasizes vigilance over electoral lists and procedural scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:23 IST
Owaisi Warns Opposition: Stay Vigilant Against BJP's Electoral Strategies
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has urged opposition parties to pay close attention to the ruling BJP's every move amidst allegations of electoral malpractice. He distanced himself from specific claims made by Rahul Gandhi, noting the significance of defeating BJP by keeping a watchful eye on their strategies.

Owaisi underscored the challenges posed by the BJP as a powerful political opponent, advising opposition parties to maintain vigilance over voter lists. He drew on his own experiences with voter list discrepancies, stressing the importance of checking for duplicate entries to prevent electoral manipulation.

Rahul Gandhi has held two press conferences accusing the BJP of 'vote theft' by manipulating electoral data. Meanwhile, concerns have been raised over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, which saw significant deletions ahead of the state elections. AIMIM has approached the Supreme Court regarding the matter.

TRENDING

1
Campus Tragedy in West Bengal: Calls for Justice and Accountability

Campus Tragedy in West Bengal: Calls for Justice and Accountability

 India
2
Owaisi Blasts UP Government Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Controversy

Owaisi Blasts UP Government Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Controversy

 India
3
Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

 India
4
Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025