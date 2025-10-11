Left Menu

High-Level Coordination Among Police and Government after Durgapur Incident

In a harrowing development, an Odia medical student in Durgapur was reportedly gangraped, triggering a swift response from Odisha authorities. Senior IPS officer Pinak Mishra extended condolences, ensuring full cooperation. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condemned the incident and demanded strict action, whilst promising full support to the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:45 IST
High-Level Coordination Among Police and Government after Durgapur Incident
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a disturbing report involving an alleged gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur, West Bengal, senior IPS officer Pinak Mishra has reached out to the victim's father, offering condolences and promising complete assistance. Mishra, who serves as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Eastern Range, Balasore, announced that a specialized team is preparing to travel to Durgapur to provide further support to the victim's family.

Coordination remains a priority as DIG Balasore, alongside the Superintendent of Police in Balasore, maintains close communication with Durgapur police officials. The incident reportedly involves a second-year student from a private medical college in Durgapur, described as highly tragic by Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi.

Expressing deep shock, Chief Minister Majhi took to social media platform X, condemning the act. He called for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to enforce stringent measures against the perpetrators, in line with legal protocols. Directives have been issued by the Odisha CMO to bolster coordination with the West Bengal Government, ensuring robust support to the affected family during this investigation.

TRENDING

1
CFO of Reliance Power Arrested Amid Fake Bank Guarantee Scandal

CFO of Reliance Power Arrested Amid Fake Bank Guarantee Scandal

 India
2
Protests Erupt Over IPS Officer's Suicide and Attack on Chief Justice

Protests Erupt Over IPS Officer's Suicide and Attack on Chief Justice

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Leland: Four Dead After Homecoming Game Shooting

Tragedy Strikes Leland: Four Dead After Homecoming Game Shooting

 Germany
4
Bengaluru Bulls Dominate with Stellar Performance Against Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengaluru Bulls Dominate with Stellar Performance Against Jaipur Pink Panthe...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025