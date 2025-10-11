High-Level Coordination Among Police and Government after Durgapur Incident
In a harrowing development, an Odia medical student in Durgapur was reportedly gangraped, triggering a swift response from Odisha authorities. Senior IPS officer Pinak Mishra extended condolences, ensuring full cooperation. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condemned the incident and demanded strict action, whilst promising full support to the victim's family.
In the wake of a disturbing report involving an alleged gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur, West Bengal, senior IPS officer Pinak Mishra has reached out to the victim's father, offering condolences and promising complete assistance. Mishra, who serves as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Eastern Range, Balasore, announced that a specialized team is preparing to travel to Durgapur to provide further support to the victim's family.
Coordination remains a priority as DIG Balasore, alongside the Superintendent of Police in Balasore, maintains close communication with Durgapur police officials. The incident reportedly involves a second-year student from a private medical college in Durgapur, described as highly tragic by Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi.
Expressing deep shock, Chief Minister Majhi took to social media platform X, condemning the act. He called for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to enforce stringent measures against the perpetrators, in line with legal protocols. Directives have been issued by the Odisha CMO to bolster coordination with the West Bengal Government, ensuring robust support to the affected family during this investigation.
