Gujarat is commemorating the 'Vikas Saptah' from October 7 to 15, a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 24 years of public service dedication. According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, Urban Development Day on October 12 highlights the transformative journey of Gujarat's urban landscape, overseen by Modi both as the state's former Chief Minister and current Prime Minister of India. The state's current Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, carries forward this legacy.

In an ambitious stride towards creating world-class cities, the Gujarat Government has designated 2025 as 'Urban Development Year'. With an emphasis on enhancing transportation, Gujarat boasts excellent facilities, including robust road, rail, and air networks. A myriad of projects initiated by Modi, such as 'Pragati Path', 'Vikas Path', 'Pravasi Path', and 'Kisan Path', have significantly improved connectivity between various regions.

Gujarat's major urban centers, including Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, and Surat, are witnessing extensive infrastructure development. Sudarshan Setu, a significant bridge between Dwarka and Bet Dwarka, became operational in February 2024. Concurrently, new highway projects like the Jamnagar-Bhatinda Highway and greenfield expressways are reinforcing the state's connectivity framework.

Rail transport in Gujarat has evolved under Modi's foresight. Projects such as the Ahmedabad and Surat Metro and the high-speed rail linking Ahmedabad to Mumbai underline this progress. Hirasar Greenfield Airport in Rajkot and Surat International Airport exemplify the state's advancements in air connectivity.

Public transportation projects like the BRTS bus system in Ahmedabad and Surat showcase the state's commitment to effective urban mobility. These developments align with Gujarat's broader vision of sustainable urban growth, championed by Prime Minister Modi's leadership and initiatives.

