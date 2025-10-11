Left Menu

Vice-President Honors Jayaprakash Narayan on 123rd Birth Anniversary

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan paid tribute to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan at his birthplace in Sitab Diara, Bihar, emphasizing his ideals of justice, democracy, and people's power. The event highlighted Jayaprakash Narayan's impactful legacy as a freedom fighter and proponent of non-violent revolution, urging continued commitment to his values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:53 IST
Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan visits the ancestral home of late Jayaprakash Narayan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan honored Bharat Ratna Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan at his ancestral home in Sitab Diara, Saran district, Bihar, marking his 123rd birth anniversary. Upon his arrival at the Patna airport, he was received by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and senior government officials.

During his visit, VP Radhakrishnan paid floral tributes at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Memorial. He emphasized the significance of celebrating the towering leader's ideals, noting Jayaprakash Narayan's dedication to justice and democracy. Recalling his influence, the VP highlighted his contributions from the fight for independence to the 'Total Revolution' in the 1970s.

Radhakrishnan reflected on Lok Nayak's belief in moral courage, simplicity, and the power of the youth in spurring democratic renewal. He highlighted Jayaprakash Narayan's lack of desire for political power and commitment to people's empowerment, encouraging the nation to uphold these values as India progresses towards 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

