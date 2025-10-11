Left Menu

AIMIM's Owaisi Blasts Shoe-Hurling Incident at Supreme Court

AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi criticized the shoe-hurling incident at the Supreme Court as an insult to the judiciary. He expressed his disagreement with CJI Gavai's decision not to pursue the case further, highlighting broader issues of radicalization and casteism. The SCBA has taken disciplinary actions against the lawyer involved.

AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a striking condemnation of a recent incident in the Supreme Court, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaddudin Owaisi has called the attempted attack on CJI Bhushan R Gavai, involving a shoe being hurled during court proceedings, an 'insult' to the nation's top judicial body.

Owaisi publicly disagreed with CJI Gavai's decision to dismiss pursuing further action against the 70-year-old man responsible, questioning the rationale behind such leniency and highlighting broader social issues such as radicalization and casteism. Owaisi noted the demographic challenges, referencing the NCRB 2023 data on Dalit crimes.

The Supreme Court Bar Association responded swiftly, revoking the membership and access rights of the involved advocate, Rakesh Kishore. The SCBA stated that the act violated professional ethics and was a direct affront to the court's dignity and independence.

