AIMIM's Owaisi Blasts Shoe-Hurling Incident at Supreme Court

In a striking condemnation of a recent incident in the Supreme Court, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaddudin Owaisi has called the attempted attack on CJI Bhushan R Gavai, involving a shoe being hurled during court proceedings, an 'insult' to the nation's top judicial body.

Owaisi publicly disagreed with CJI Gavai's decision to dismiss pursuing further action against the 70-year-old man responsible, questioning the rationale behind such leniency and highlighting broader social issues such as radicalization and casteism. Owaisi noted the demographic challenges, referencing the NCRB 2023 data on Dalit crimes.

The Supreme Court Bar Association responded swiftly, revoking the membership and access rights of the involved advocate, Rakesh Kishore. The SCBA stated that the act violated professional ethics and was a direct affront to the court's dignity and independence.