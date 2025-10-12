Iran Awaits 'Fair and Balanced' U.S. Nuclear Proposal Amidst Diplomatic Manoeuvres

In a developing diplomatic narrative, Iran has signaled readiness to consider any "fair and balanced" nuclear proposal from the United States, as indicated by the nation's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi. Despite this willingness, Araqchi noted that no such proposal has yet materialized, hinting at possible diplomatic frustration.

Tehran's stance is clear: while it remains open to negotiations, it will steadfastly retain its uranium enrichment rights. Nonetheless, Iran shows a willingness to engage in measures that could increase transparency regarding the peaceful intentions of its nuclear program, provided that reciprocal trust-building actions, such as the lifting of certain sanctions, are taken by the U.S.

Challenges loom, especially after a recent 12-day military conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the U.S., which complicated prior discussions. Five rounds of nuclear talks stumbled particularly on the issue of uranium enrichment on Iranian soil—a major point of contention with Western powers insisting on its reduction to zero.

