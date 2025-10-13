Patiala House Court Adjourns Chaitanyanand Saraswati's Bail Hearing Amid Ongoing Investigation
The Patiala House Court adjourns the bail hearing of Chaitanyanand Saraswati to October 27. The Delhi Police continue their investigation into Saraswati, who's in custody for allegedly molesting 17 girls. Meanwhile, the court seeks a fresh reply from the police on several applications pertaining to jail manuals and evidence.
- Country:
- India
The Patiala House Court has postponed the bail hearing of Chaitanyanand Saraswati, slated to address further arguments on October 27. Additional Sessions Judge Deepti Devesh made the adjournment after being urged by Saraswati's legal team to obtain a fresh response from the Delhi Police.
During the session, the police reported on their continuing investigation, with 16 victims' statements recorded and several mobile phones seized. Senior advocate Ajay Burman, representing Saraswati, contended that no evidence implicates his client. However, ACP Ved Prakash alleged the presence of explicit photographs and screenshots.
Saraswati is currently detained on charges related to the molestation of 17 girls at an educational institution. With the investigation ongoing, the court is evaluating supplementary applications regarding jail regulations and Saraswati's rights to spiritual books and specific clothing, with decisions expected in upcoming sessions.
