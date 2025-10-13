Dollar Strengthens Amid Trade De-escalation Hopes

On Monday, the dollar edged upward as investors expressed cautious optimism that the U.S. might ease its recent trade tensions with China. This followed a market drop on Friday after President Trump announced severe tariffs, unsettling stock and cryptocurrency markets.

The dollar index, monitoring the currency against six others, rose 0.2% to 99.2, rebounding from last week's downturn. Trump's weekend remarks appeared to soften his previous hardline stance, offering hope for de-escalation in the trade war.

Meanwhile, political developments in Europe and Japan also impacted currency exchange rates. As market participants navigate this uncertain landscape, analysts warn of potential currency volatility, especially impacting carry trades involving the yen and the Swiss franc.

(With inputs from agencies.)