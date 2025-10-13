Left Menu

Dollar Strengthens Amid Trade De-escalation Hopes

The dollar saw a moderate rise on Monday, fueled by hopes of de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade war following President Trump's softened stance. Political events in France and Japan influenced currency markets, with eyes on economic strategies and global trade dynamics. Analysts predict volatile currency movements ahead.

Updated: 13-10-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:00 IST
Dollar Strengthens Amid Trade De-escalation Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the dollar edged upward as investors expressed cautious optimism that the U.S. might ease its recent trade tensions with China. This followed a market drop on Friday after President Trump announced severe tariffs, unsettling stock and cryptocurrency markets.

The dollar index, monitoring the currency against six others, rose 0.2% to 99.2, rebounding from last week's downturn. Trump's weekend remarks appeared to soften his previous hardline stance, offering hope for de-escalation in the trade war.

Meanwhile, political developments in Europe and Japan also impacted currency exchange rates. As market participants navigate this uncertain landscape, analysts warn of potential currency volatility, especially impacting carry trades involving the yen and the Swiss franc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

