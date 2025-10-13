Left Menu

Medicine Deals and Pharmaceutical Changes: Impact on Global Health

This content covers pivotal health news, including AstraZeneca's U.S. medicine deal, Tamil Nadu's license cancellation of a cough syrup-maker linked to child deaths, and pharmaceutical companies' plans to lower drug prices by selling directly to consumers following Trump's initiative. These developments highlight shifts in the global pharmaceutical landscape.

Updated: 13-10-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:28 IST

In a significant move for global healthcare, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot recently stood beside U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to reveal a groundbreaking medicine deal designed to cut drug prices. This landmark agreement marks a first for a non-U.S. drugmaker, sparing AstraZeneca from steep U.S. import tariffs.

In India, Tamil Nadu has revoked the licenses of a cough syrup manufacturer after a tragic incident left 19 children dead in Madhya Pradesh. The decision followed tests revealing the syrup contained dangerously high levels of diethylene glycol, a toxic substance.

Responding to Trump's call to reduce drug costs, several pharmaceutical companies announced plans for direct-to-consumer sales and price cuts in the U.S. Additionally, the Trump administration is set to introduce a website, TrumpRx.gov, to provide reduced prescription drug prices by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

