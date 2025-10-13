Medicine Deals and Pharmaceutical Changes: Impact on Global Health

In a significant move for global healthcare, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot recently stood beside U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to reveal a groundbreaking medicine deal designed to cut drug prices. This landmark agreement marks a first for a non-U.S. drugmaker, sparing AstraZeneca from steep U.S. import tariffs.

In India, Tamil Nadu has revoked the licenses of a cough syrup manufacturer after a tragic incident left 19 children dead in Madhya Pradesh. The decision followed tests revealing the syrup contained dangerously high levels of diethylene glycol, a toxic substance.

Responding to Trump's call to reduce drug costs, several pharmaceutical companies announced plans for direct-to-consumer sales and price cuts in the U.S. Additionally, the Trump administration is set to introduce a website, TrumpRx.gov, to provide reduced prescription drug prices by 2026.

