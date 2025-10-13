Anand Rathi Wealth's Impressive Profit Surge: A Closer Look

Anand Rathi Wealth, a distinguished entity within the financial services sector, announced an impressive 31% rise in its net profit, reaching Rs 100 crore for the quarter ending September 2025.

This growth surpasses the Rs 76.3 crore net profit logged in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Additionally, the company's total revenue saw a 23% increase, amounting to Rs 307.2 crore, compared to last year's figures.

In line with its financial success, the Mumbai-headquartered firm has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share. Operating across 18 cities in India and with a representative office in Dubai, Anand Rathi Wealth continues to serve high and ultra-high net-worth clients with robust financial solutions.

