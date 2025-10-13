Markets Climb Amid Trade Easing and Tech Sector Gains

U.S. stock indexes showed significant gains on Monday as investors returned to riskier assets following a reduction in U.S.-China trade tensions. President Trump's softened rhetoric was a key factor in easing market concerns.

Key players in the tech sector, like Broadcom, saw a substantial uptick, bolstered by a new partnership with OpenAI. This partnership is expected to produce the startup's initial in-house AI processors, further driving the tech-heavy Nasdaq upwards.

In the finance sphere, JPMorgan soared after unveiling a $1.5 trillion investment strategy. This week, the focus turns to earnings reports from major U.S. banks, providing a crucial temperature check for the economy amid a protracted government shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)