Revolutionizing Justice: India's Major Legal Overhaul

The Modi government's introduction of three new laws aims to modernize India's criminal justice system, eliminating outdated regulations. Home Minister Amit Shah highlights significant improvements, including a rise in conviction rates in Rajasthan as these reforms advance the goal of 'doorstep justice' nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:12 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move towards modernizing India's judicial landscape, the Modi government has introduced three new criminal justice laws, aimed at eradicating outdated legal frameworks reminiscent of colonial rule. Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Monday that these reforms are paving the way for 'doorstep justice' across the country.

While inaugurating a state-level exhibition on new criminal laws in Jaipur, Shah also initiated groundwork for investment proposals worth Rs 4 lakh crore. These measures, he suggests, are instrumental in dramatically increasing Rajasthan's conviction rate from 42% to 60% in just one year, with aspirations for a future rate of 90%.

Shah emphasized the unprecedented introduction of definitions for crimes such as terrorism and digital crime, alongside provisions for trial in absentia. These laws represent a fundamental shift towards a timely and efficient legal system, with substantial training efforts completed for police, judiciary, and forensic personnel across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

