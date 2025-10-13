Revolutionizing Justice: India's Major Legal Overhaul

In a significant move towards modernizing India's judicial landscape, the Modi government has introduced three new criminal justice laws, aimed at eradicating outdated legal frameworks reminiscent of colonial rule. Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Monday that these reforms are paving the way for 'doorstep justice' across the country.

While inaugurating a state-level exhibition on new criminal laws in Jaipur, Shah also initiated groundwork for investment proposals worth Rs 4 lakh crore. These measures, he suggests, are instrumental in dramatically increasing Rajasthan's conviction rate from 42% to 60% in just one year, with aspirations for a future rate of 90%.

Shah emphasized the unprecedented introduction of definitions for crimes such as terrorism and digital crime, alongside provisions for trial in absentia. These laws represent a fundamental shift towards a timely and efficient legal system, with substantial training efforts completed for police, judiciary, and forensic personnel across the nation.

