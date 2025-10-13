Controversy Surrounds Karur Stampede CBI Probe as Petitioner Clarifies Legal Misunderstanding
Uma Anandan clarifies she did not file a Supreme Court petition regarding the Karur stampede CBI investigation, but instead filed in the Chennai High Court. Despite misreporting, the Supreme Court has ordered a CBI probe into the tragic incident, overseen by a monitor led by Justice Ajay Rastogi.
- Country:
- India
In a twist of events, Uma Anandan, the petitioner seeking a CBI probe into the Karur stampede through the Chennai High Court, has clarified that she had no involvement in filing a Supreme Court petition. Anandan asserted she authorized no advocate to act on her behalf in the apex court.
Despite last week's reports claiming otherwise, Anandan, currently on a Char Dham pilgrimage, emphasized her ongoing efforts were solely focused on the Chennai High Court to ensure a fair investigation. Expressing concern over potential investigative biases, she reiterated the importance of her high court action.
Earlier today, the Supreme Court mandated a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede, which resulted in 41 deaths at a rally organized by TVK chief Vijay. A judicial bench appointed Justice Ajay Rastogi to lead a committee overseeing the probe, with victims predominantly hailing from Karur.
