RMC Switchgears: Transforming India's Power Sector with Solar Innovations

RMC Switchgears Limited has reported impressive sales growth for the first half of the financial year 2025–26, with revenue soaring to ₹221 crore, marking a year-on-year increase of over 110%. This substantial rise is primarily attributed to significant traction in the Solar EPC segment, contributing ₹114 crore to the total income.

The performance highlights the strategic importance of RMC's forthcoming Solar Module Manufacturing Plant, which aims to bolster project execution capabilities and improve margins. As of 30th September 2025, RMC has a robust pipeline of ₹825 crore in upcoming projects and orders over the next year.

Furthering its innovative approach, RMC completed a proof of concept for its Pulse Box, an intelligent power distribution solution, enhancing grid safety and reducing losses. The company is expanding into renewable energy and water management, aligning with India's sustainable infrastructure goals.

