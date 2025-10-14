Left Menu

ICICI Prudential Life Records Strong Profit Growth in Q3 2025

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company reported an 18% increase in net profit to Rs 296 crore for Q3 2025. The company's net premium income also rose to Rs 11,843 crore from the previous year's Rs 10,754 crore. Shares were up 0.92% at Rs 599 apiece on the BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company announced an impressive 18 percent surge in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 296 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2025.

In the corresponding period of the previous year, the company registered a net profit of Rs 251 crore, showcasing its robust financial trajectory.

The firm also reported a significant rise in its net premium income, which increased to Rs 11,843 crore from Rs 10,754 crore. As a result, its shares were trading at Rs 599, up by 0.92 percent on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Unity Solidified Amid Election Rumors: Rajiv Ranjan Defends CM Nitish Kumar

NDA Unity Solidified Amid Election Rumors: Rajiv Ranjan Defends CM Nitish Ku...

 India
2
Madagascar's Military Coup: A New Dawn

Madagascar's Military Coup: A New Dawn

 Madagascar
3
Shaken Foundations: Sweden's Historic Managerial Shift

Shaken Foundations: Sweden's Historic Managerial Shift

 Global
4
New Caledonia Reform Discussions Set for Year's End

New Caledonia Reform Discussions Set for Year's End

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025