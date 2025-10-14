ICICI Prudential Life Records Strong Profit Growth in Q3 2025

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company announced an impressive 18 percent surge in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 296 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2025.

In the corresponding period of the previous year, the company registered a net profit of Rs 251 crore, showcasing its robust financial trajectory.

The firm also reported a significant rise in its net premium income, which increased to Rs 11,843 crore from Rs 10,754 crore. As a result, its shares were trading at Rs 599, up by 0.92 percent on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)