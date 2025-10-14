Left Menu

Trade War Tensions Shake Emerging Markets: Stocks and Currencies Plunge

Emerging market stocks and currencies fell after the U.S. and China imposed additional shipping fees, escalating trade tensions. The dispute involves rare earths critical for various industries. Despite hopes for a tariff truce, conflicting messages persist. Investors face uncertainty, impacting global markets as geopolitical factors unfold.

Updated: 14-10-2025 15:20 IST
Emerging market stocks and currencies took a hit on Tuesday, as the U.S. and China escalated their trade war by imposing new port fees on ocean shipping firms. This move marked the latest battlefield in the economic tensions between the world's leading economies.

The renewed conflict primarily centers on rare earths, essential components for electric vehicles and other high-tech applications. Despite U.S. President Donald Trump initially threatening 100% tariffs on Chinese goods, he softened his stance over the weekend, raising hopes of negotiations. However, signs remain mixed from both sides.

Market analyst Lukman Otunuga pointed out that uncertainty continues to loom over investors, further affecting commodity prices and manufacturing hubs. Meanwhile, political turbulence in countries like Madagascar also added to investor concerns, illustrating the fragile state of emerging markets amid global geopolitical shifts.

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

