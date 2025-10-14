Trade War Tensions Shake Emerging Markets: Stocks and Currencies Plunge

Emerging market stocks and currencies took a hit on Tuesday, as the U.S. and China escalated their trade war by imposing new port fees on ocean shipping firms. This move marked the latest battlefield in the economic tensions between the world's leading economies.

The renewed conflict primarily centers on rare earths, essential components for electric vehicles and other high-tech applications. Despite U.S. President Donald Trump initially threatening 100% tariffs on Chinese goods, he softened his stance over the weekend, raising hopes of negotiations. However, signs remain mixed from both sides.

Market analyst Lukman Otunuga pointed out that uncertainty continues to loom over investors, further affecting commodity prices and manufacturing hubs. Meanwhile, political turbulence in countries like Madagascar also added to investor concerns, illustrating the fragile state of emerging markets amid global geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)