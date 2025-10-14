Bihar's Political Stage Heats Up: JD(U) Leaders Demand Fair Representation

Patna, Bihar - In a visible sign of internal discord, JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal staged a protest outside the residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. Mandal, demanding an election ticket to contest from the Gopalpur constituency, was seen waiting since morning. 'I will not leave without the ticket,' Mandal declared, expressing determination to meet the Chief Minister.

The protest prompted police action, with officials stating the area is restricted due to proximity to Raj Bhavan. 'The Model Code of Conduct is in effect, and we will remove the protestors from the restricted zone,' said DSP Anu Kumari, indicating impending law enforcement action.

This comes as JD(U) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal expressed his intent to resign over seat-sharing disparities. In a letter to Nitish Kumar, Mandal criticized the party's alleged neglect of local leadership in ticket allocations, claiming it undermines the organization. Displaying political tension, Sanjay Kumar Jha from JD(U) accused the Opposition of spreading false narratives amid looming elections.

The BJP-led NDA, which includes JD(U), proclaimed readiness for the election, with a cohesive seat-sharing plan finalized. Despite the internal rifts, Nitish Kumar is set to lead the election campaign. Bihar's electorate will vote on November 6 and 11, with results announced on November 14.