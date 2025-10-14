Left Menu

Bihar's Political Stage Heats Up: JD(U) Leaders Demand Fair Representation

JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal staged a protest for an election ticket, highlighting internal tensions within the party. Meanwhile, MP Ajay Kumar Mandal sought to resign over seat-sharing dissatisfaction, emphasizing loyalty issues. Amidst these tensions, JD(U) asserts its unity for the upcoming Bihar elections, set for November 6 and 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:27 IST
Bihar's Political Stage Heats Up: JD(U) Leaders Demand Fair Representation
JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal on dharna outside CM Nitish Kumar's house in Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Patna, Bihar - In a visible sign of internal discord, JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal staged a protest outside the residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. Mandal, demanding an election ticket to contest from the Gopalpur constituency, was seen waiting since morning. 'I will not leave without the ticket,' Mandal declared, expressing determination to meet the Chief Minister.

The protest prompted police action, with officials stating the area is restricted due to proximity to Raj Bhavan. 'The Model Code of Conduct is in effect, and we will remove the protestors from the restricted zone,' said DSP Anu Kumari, indicating impending law enforcement action.

This comes as JD(U) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal expressed his intent to resign over seat-sharing disparities. In a letter to Nitish Kumar, Mandal criticized the party's alleged neglect of local leadership in ticket allocations, claiming it undermines the organization. Displaying political tension, Sanjay Kumar Jha from JD(U) accused the Opposition of spreading false narratives amid looming elections.

The BJP-led NDA, which includes JD(U), proclaimed readiness for the election, with a cohesive seat-sharing plan finalized. Despite the internal rifts, Nitish Kumar is set to lead the election campaign. Bihar's electorate will vote on November 6 and 11, with results announced on November 14.

TRENDING

1
Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond

Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond

 United States
2
Opposition Leaders Rally for Electoral Reforms in Maharashtra

Opposition Leaders Rally for Electoral Reforms in Maharashtra

 India
3
India's Rise in the Global Branded Residences Arena

India's Rise in the Global Branded Residences Arena

 India
4
Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025