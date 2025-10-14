Left Menu

TVK Headquarters Reopens Amidst CBI Probe into Karur Tragedy

After a 17-day closure due to a tragic stampede in Karur, the TVK headquarters reopened, marking a return to organisational activities. The Supreme Court has ordered a CBI probe, monitored by a three-member committee, to ensure a fair investigation. Party members gathered in solidarity, planning the party's future.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

After a 17-day hiatus following a tragic stampede in Karur, the headquarters of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) in Panaiyur reopened on Tuesday. This marks the first significant organisational activity for the party since the incident, which claimed 41 lives during a public outreach event led by TVK president and actor Vijay.

The headquarters had been closed since the September 27 stampede, which occurred during a campaign rally in Karur, resulting in a suspension of all party-related events as a gesture of respect for the victims. Party officials, led by president Vijay, have been gathering for discussions at his residence, while district secretaries and office-bearers convened at the headquarters to resume coordinated activities.

The reopening of the headquarters is a symbolic move by TVK to regain momentum and reconnect with its members. Meanwhile, Gauri Subramanyam, counsel for Vijay, expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court's decision to conduct a CBI probe into the stampede. The court order includes the establishment of a three-member SIT, led by former Justice Rastogi, to oversee the probe.

The Supreme Court's order came on the heels of the Karur tragedy, which saw 41 fatalities and over 100 injuries during a TVK rally. The investigation aims to bring clarity to the events, with active cooperation from TVK's legal team, who had advocated for an independent probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

