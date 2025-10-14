Navigating the Global Health Industry: Deals, Disruptions, and Regulatory Shifts

Amid a turbulent global economy, Infosys secured a monumental $1.6 billion contract to revamp the UK's NHS payroll platform, marking a key victory for the Indian software powerhouse.

Meanwhile, revised COVID-19 guidelines in the U.S. have led to confusion, notably contributing to a significant 25% decrease in national vaccination rates.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals announces its acquisition of Astria Therapeutics for $700 million, reinforcing its rare disease portfolio, while AstraZeneca's U.S. drug pricing deal averts impending tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)