Navigating the Global Health Industry: Deals, Disruptions, and Regulatory Shifts

This content provides an overview of significant developments in the global health sector, featuring Infosys's $1.6 billion contract win from the UK's NHS, new U.S. COVID guidelines causing confusion, BioCryst's acquisition of Astria, AstraZeneca's U.S. deal, delayed U.S. tariffs on Singapore's pharma exports, India's crackdown on faulty cough syrup, and U.S. pharma firms' pricing strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid a turbulent global economy, Infosys secured a monumental $1.6 billion contract to revamp the UK's NHS payroll platform, marking a key victory for the Indian software powerhouse.

Meanwhile, revised COVID-19 guidelines in the U.S. have led to confusion, notably contributing to a significant 25% decrease in national vaccination rates.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals announces its acquisition of Astria Therapeutics for $700 million, reinforcing its rare disease portfolio, while AstraZeneca's U.S. drug pricing deal averts impending tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

