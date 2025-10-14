Guntur Police Successfully Recovers 250 Stolen Phones Worth ₹50 lakh

The Guntur District Police, in a commendable effort, successfully recovered 250 stolen and lost mobile phones valued at ₹50 lakh, as announced by Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal. The handover took place at the District Police Office Conference Hall on Tuesday.

Highlighting the gravity of losing mobile phones, SP Jindal pointed out the potential misuse of personal, banking, and confidential information stored in these devices. Police teams employed advanced technical tools to trace the phones and return them to their owners free of charge, bringing immense relief to the victims.

The Superintendent emphasized the growing threat of cybercrime, urging the public to stay alert. He advised victims of mobile theft to immediately contact the Police Helpline or register a complaint online. He also warned against cyber fraud schemes and advised reporting suspicious activity promptly.