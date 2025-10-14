Ola Electric Eyes Bold Leap into Energy Storage
Ola Electric is poised to enter the burgeoning energy storage market, potentially announcing its plans on October 17. This move aligns with India's shift towards intelligent, portable power solutions and would leverage Ola's existing infrastructure to gain a foothold in this rapidly growing sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Ola Electric is on the verge of venturing into the energy storage market, which is predicted to surge to over USD 30 billion by 2030, according to insider sources.
Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, has teased a significant reveal on October 17, suggesting Ola's strategic pivot beyond its electric vehicle roots.
The industry buzz speculates on a leap into Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), using Ola's 4680 Bharat Cell technology, signifying a shift toward meeting the rising demand for smart power solutions in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties
India and Mongolia: Strengthening Bonds Through Cultural and Strategic Partnership
Indian Armed Forces Decimate Pakistani Air Bases After Failed Drone Attack
India and Mongolia Strengthen Ties with Collaborative Ambitions for Energy Security and More
Ravichandran Ashwin Calls for Fixed Test Centres in India to Boost Home Advantage