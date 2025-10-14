Ola Electric Eyes Bold Leap into Energy Storage

Ola Electric is on the verge of venturing into the energy storage market, which is predicted to surge to over USD 30 billion by 2030, according to insider sources.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, has teased a significant reveal on October 17, suggesting Ola's strategic pivot beyond its electric vehicle roots.

The industry buzz speculates on a leap into Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), using Ola's 4680 Bharat Cell technology, signifying a shift toward meeting the rising demand for smart power solutions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)