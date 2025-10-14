CBI Busts Financial Cyber Fraud Network as Nationwide Raids Unfurl Mystery of Engineer's Tragic End

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into a sprawling digital fraud scheme, resulting in the arrest of three individuals linked to a sophisticated network targeting Indian citizens. On Tuesday, operations swung into high gear under 'Chakra V', as authorities targeted those providing crucial domestic support to international fraudsters.

In simultaneous raids, one suspect was captured in Kerala, while two others met their fate in Gujarat. With critical digital and documentary evidence in hand, the arrests underscore the CBI's commitment to eradicating these pervasive cyber-theft operations. The suspects' logistical support included financial channels coordinating activities from overseas bases.

These arrests capped a series of extensive CBI searches at around 40 locations, uncovering vital data from locales including Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, and beyond. Meanwhile, in Assam, CBI's attention turned to a separate tragedy involving the alleged abetment of an engineer's suicide, naming PWD officers and a private architect as key suspects in the unfolding controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)