Left Menu

CBI Busts Financial Cyber Fraud Network as Nationwide Raids Unfurl Mystery of Engineer's Tragic End

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three suspects involved in a transnational digital fraud operation. The arrests followed searches in several Indian states, leading to the seizure of critical evidence. Separately, a case involving the suicide of an engineer linked to work pressure has been registered in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:19 IST
CBI Busts Financial Cyber Fraud Network as Nationwide Raids Unfurl Mystery of Engineer's Tragic End
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into a sprawling digital fraud scheme, resulting in the arrest of three individuals linked to a sophisticated network targeting Indian citizens. On Tuesday, operations swung into high gear under 'Chakra V', as authorities targeted those providing crucial domestic support to international fraudsters.

In simultaneous raids, one suspect was captured in Kerala, while two others met their fate in Gujarat. With critical digital and documentary evidence in hand, the arrests underscore the CBI's commitment to eradicating these pervasive cyber-theft operations. The suspects' logistical support included financial channels coordinating activities from overseas bases.

These arrests capped a series of extensive CBI searches at around 40 locations, uncovering vital data from locales including Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, and beyond. Meanwhile, in Assam, CBI's attention turned to a separate tragedy involving the alleged abetment of an engineer's suicide, naming PWD officers and a private architect as key suspects in the unfolding controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti's Child Soldiers: A Nation in Crisis

Haiti's Child Soldiers: A Nation in Crisis

 Global
2
IMF Urges Embrace of Digital Currency Transition

IMF Urges Embrace of Digital Currency Transition

 United States
3
South Africa's Triumphant World Cup Qualifying Journey Amidst Drama

South Africa's Triumphant World Cup Qualifying Journey Amidst Drama

 Global
4
Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hook Judgment

Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hoo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025