Left Menu

Currency Shifts Amidst U.S.-China Trade Tensions

The U.S. dollar slipped against the Swiss franc and Japanese yen as U.S.-China trade tensions escalated with new port fees. Meanwhile, France postponed a major pension reform, boosting the euro. Cryptocurrencies and the British pound saw declines as market strains impacted global exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:12 IST
Currency Shifts Amidst U.S.-China Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar fell in value against the Swiss franc and Japanese yen on Tuesday, reflecting growing U.S.-China trade tensions. The euro rose after France suspended a key pension reform. The dollar's decline came as additional port fees were imposed by both countries, impacting global trade sentiments.

According to Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Capital Markets, the de-escalation in U.S.-China trade relations was overestimated. Beijing responded to U.S. measures by taking counteractions against subsidiaries of South Korea's Hanwha Ocean, complicating the economic landscape further.

In Europe, the euro benefitted from France's decision to delay pension reforms, indicating less fiscal austerity. This bolstered the euro against the dollar and the pound, while British economic data pointed to sluggish pay growth. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies saw downturns with notable drops in bitcoin and ethereum values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-Some federal law enforcement to receive pay during government shutdown

EXCLUSIVE-Some federal law enforcement to receive pay during government shut...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Maccabi Tel Aviv fans not allowed to attend Europa League match at Aston Villa

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Maccabi Tel Aviv fans not allowed to attend Europa League ma...

 Global
3
Trump calls vote on global carbon tax for shipping industry intolerable

Trump calls vote on global carbon tax for shipping industry intolerable

 United States
4
UPDATE 6-Trump says he will meet Putin in Budapest after touting progress in Ukraine talks

UPDATE 6-Trump says he will meet Putin in Budapest after touting progress in...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes global heritage tourism with push for ethical and inclusive innovation

How AI integration in biosensors enhances food safety and accuracy

Digital literacy no longer optional, it’s a fundamental right in AI age

How AI is reshaping food production, safety and supply chain efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025