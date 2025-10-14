BRS Leader Alleges Electoral Fraud by Congress in Telangana, Demands Action

The political situation in Telangana escalated on Tuesday as K.T. Rama Rao, the Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), launched a vigorous attack on the ruling Congress party. In a press briefing, he accused them of massive electoral fraud and ignoring democratic values ahead of the upcoming by-election, raising concerns about the electoral process's integrity.

KTR claimed 'abnormal' changes in the voter rolls, highlighting an addition of 23,000 votes and a deletion of 12,000, raising suspicions. He alleged that the Congress candidate was unlawfully involved in voter ID distribution, including issuing IDs to minors, and claimed that the Chief Minister and PCC President had questionable involvement.

The BRS asserted that numerous fraud instances were discovered within two days, citing cases of multiple bogus registrations at single addresses. KTR confirmed the party reported these concerns to the Election Commission but expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of response. He announced plans to escalate the issue to the High Court and challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address these fraudulent activities.

