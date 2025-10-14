Left Menu

Temple Funds Must Stay Sacred: Himachal HC Mandates Religious Use Only

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ruled that donations to Hindu temples must be used solely for religious purposes. The court emphasized that deviating funds for government schemes or unrelated projects breaches trust and impacts religious freedom. Transparency and accountability in temple fund management were stressed as crucial mandates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:25 IST
Temple Funds Must Stay Sacred: Himachal HC Mandates Religious Use Only
Himachal Pradesh High Court. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, the Himachal Pradesh High Court decreed that donations to Hindu temples should be strictly used for religious purposes, condemning the diversion of these funds for government schemes or unrelated projects. This decision emphasizes the need for accountability and transparency in temple fund management.

The division bench, comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Rakesh Kainthla, declared temple donations belong to the deity, not the government, citing misuse as a 'criminal breach of trust.' The ruling reinforces that these funds should not contribute to the state's general revenue, preserving the sanctity of religious freedom.

The court ruling also urged a revival of the cultural and educational roles of temples, highlighting the historical significance and societal benefits of adhering to the foundational principles of Hindu Dharma. Additionally, measures to ensure equitable management practices, as outlined in the Himachal Pradesh Hindu Public Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1984, were stressed as essential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hook Judgment

Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hoo...

 Global
2
US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

 Global
3
Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

 United States
4
Fed's QT Endgame: Liquidity Tension and Market Stability

Fed's QT Endgame: Liquidity Tension and Market Stability

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025