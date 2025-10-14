Temple Funds Must Stay Sacred: Himachal HC Mandates Religious Use Only

In a landmark ruling, the Himachal Pradesh High Court decreed that donations to Hindu temples should be strictly used for religious purposes, condemning the diversion of these funds for government schemes or unrelated projects. This decision emphasizes the need for accountability and transparency in temple fund management.

The division bench, comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Rakesh Kainthla, declared temple donations belong to the deity, not the government, citing misuse as a 'criminal breach of trust.' The ruling reinforces that these funds should not contribute to the state's general revenue, preserving the sanctity of religious freedom.

The court ruling also urged a revival of the cultural and educational roles of temples, highlighting the historical significance and societal benefits of adhering to the foundational principles of Hindu Dharma. Additionally, measures to ensure equitable management practices, as outlined in the Himachal Pradesh Hindu Public Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1984, were stressed as essential.

