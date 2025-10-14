Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Bold Drug Inspection Drive: Ensuring Safe Medications for All

An intensified inspection campaign by Uttarakhand authorities against substandard medicines has led to store closures and legal actions. Under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's directive, over 370 samples have been collected. The focus is strictly on children's safety and public health, with continuous checks and no tolerance for negligence.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/UttarakhandCMO). Image Credit: ANI
In an unprecedented move to safeguard public health, Uttarakhand's drug department, under the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, has launched a rigorous inspection campaign to combat the distribution of substandard medicines in the state. Spearheaded by Additional Commissioner Tajbar Singh Jaggi, the operation has already amassed over 370 samples for testing, promising strict legal action against any perpetrators of the law.

On October 14, 2025, a surprise raid by the Food Safety and Drug Administration in Ramnagar's Khatari area exposed serious irregularities in medical stores, leading to the abrupt shutdown of one store and stern directives for others. A clinic inspection resulted in the collection of medicinal samples, with the establishments receiving clear instructions to adhere to government mandates. The operation engaged a skilled team including Senior Drug Inspectors Meenakshi Bisht and Neeraj Kumar and others.

Throughout other districts, including Dehradun and Haridwar, teams discovered banned medicines stored against regulations. Specifically, the discovery in Roorkee of government-provided medicines sold illegally highlights the pervasive issue being addressed by the ongoing campaign. Uttarakhand officials have unequivocally emphasized their commitment to child safety, ensuring rigorous measures against unlawful practices in the drug sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

