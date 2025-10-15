Efforts Underway to Restore Power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Amid Tensions

This week, efforts to restore external power to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station are set to commence, according to Russian authorities. The plant, under the control of Russian forces following their February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, has been relying on emergency diesel generators for three weeks.

Both Ukraine and Russia blame each other for military actions that caused the outage when the last external line failed on July 23. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's representative to international bodies, noted that preparations are progressing for the repair of the power lines, contingent on a local ceasefire agreement.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, headquartered in Vienna, has consistently urged restraint from both parties to maintain nuclear safety. Despite the plant not currently generating electricity, power is essential to cool the reactor fuel. Meanwhile, Ukraine's foreign minister accused Russia of intending to connect the plant to its grid, an allegation Russia denies.

