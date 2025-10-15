Left Menu

Efforts Underway to Restore Power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Amid Tensions

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been reliant on emergency diesel generators since losing external power on July 23 amid the ongoing conflict. Restoration efforts are set to begin this week, requiring a ceasefire in certain areas. The IAEA calls for caution to ensure nuclear safety while addressing accusations from both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:41 IST
Efforts Underway to Restore Power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week, efforts to restore external power to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station are set to commence, according to Russian authorities. The plant, under the control of Russian forces following their February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, has been relying on emergency diesel generators for three weeks.

Both Ukraine and Russia blame each other for military actions that caused the outage when the last external line failed on July 23. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's representative to international bodies, noted that preparations are progressing for the repair of the power lines, contingent on a local ceasefire agreement.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, headquartered in Vienna, has consistently urged restraint from both parties to maintain nuclear safety. Despite the plant not currently generating electricity, power is essential to cool the reactor fuel. Meanwhile, Ukraine's foreign minister accused Russia of intending to connect the plant to its grid, an allegation Russia denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

 Global
2
Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

 Global
3
Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

 Global
4
Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiations

Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiation...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025