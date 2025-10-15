Left Menu

Markets Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Wall Street saw a mixed performance with Treasury yields dipping as investors balanced strong economic signals with rising U.S.-China trade tensions. While the S&P 500 and the Dow rebounded, the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped. The IMF and Jerome Powell expressed cautious optimism, despite potential trade conflict impacts.

Updated: 15-10-2025 00:59 IST
Wall Street experienced mixed fortunes on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow rising, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq remained slightly down. Treasury yields also dipped, reflecting investor concerns over the escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the U.S. economy might follow a stronger path than previously projected, although he warned of the risks linked to policy choices amidst employment-inflation tensions. Aligning with this, the IMF raised its global growth forecast, tempered by warnings about U.S.-China trade conflicts potentially slowing economic output.

Amid these developments, investors watched the third-quarter earnings season commence with positive results from major financial firms. Despite this, European and Asian stocks fell due to trade worries, while commodities like crude oil and the U.S. dollar weakened, contrasting with the safe-haven surge in gold prices.

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

