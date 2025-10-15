Markets Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Wall Street experienced mixed fortunes on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow rising, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq remained slightly down. Treasury yields also dipped, reflecting investor concerns over the escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the U.S. economy might follow a stronger path than previously projected, although he warned of the risks linked to policy choices amidst employment-inflation tensions. Aligning with this, the IMF raised its global growth forecast, tempered by warnings about U.S.-China trade conflicts potentially slowing economic output.

Amid these developments, investors watched the third-quarter earnings season commence with positive results from major financial firms. Despite this, European and Asian stocks fell due to trade worries, while commodities like crude oil and the U.S. dollar weakened, contrasting with the safe-haven surge in gold prices.