Left Menu

IMF steering committee eyes risks, hopes for more disinflation

The chair's statement from the International Monetary and Financial Committee, which represents the crisis lender's 191 member economies, also flagged downside risks from low economic growth, high debt, extreme weather events, excessive global imbalances and wars. "Major policy shifts in trade and other areas are reconfiguring global markets and policy frameworks, heightening uncertainty," said the statement from IMFC Chair Mohammed Al-Jadaan, who is Saudi Arabia's finance minister.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 23:46 IST
IMF steering committee eyes risks, hopes for more disinflation
  • Country:
  • United States

International Monetary Fund member countries voiced concerns on Friday about the strains and uncertainty created by growing trade tensions, advances in artificial intelligence and shifts in global markets, but a steering committee statement expressed hope for resilient growth and continued disinflation. The chair's statement from the International Monetary and Financial Committee, which represents the crisis lender's 191 member economies, also flagged downside risks from low economic growth, high debt, extreme weather events, excessive global imbalances and wars.

"Major policy shifts in trade and other areas are reconfiguring global markets and policy frameworks, heightening uncertainty," said the statement from IMFC Chair Mohammed Al-Jadaan, who is Saudi Arabia's finance minister. "These changes, as well as transformative forces such as digitalization and demographic shifts, bring challenges but also opportunities."

The statement noted that disinflation would have variations across countries. IMF executives this week noted that countries imposing tariffs such as the U.S. faced potentially higher inflation for longer, while some Asian economies such as China risked deflation. The statement also stressed the need for independent central banks to maintain policy credibility.

"Central banks remain strongly committed to maintaining price stability, in line with their respective mandates, and will continue to adjust their policies in a data-dependent and well-communicated manner," the statement said. It also called for tackling financial vulnerabilities and risks "by strengthening surveillance of systemic risks stemming from AI, non-bank financial institutions and digital assets, while harnessing the benefits of financial and technological innovation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US President Trump says Pak-Afghan conflict ‘easy’ for him to solve 

US President Trump says Pak-Afghan conflict ‘easy’ for him to solve 

 United States
2
J-K: Army’s northern command sets new benchmarks of preparedness in multi-domain warfare

J-K: Army’s northern command sets new benchmarks of preparedness in multi-do...

 India
3
Two arrested in 'fake encounter' in UP's Hathras released; SHO, Inspector suspended

Two arrested in 'fake encounter' in UP's Hathras released; SHO, Inspector su...

 India
4
Bihar polls: CPI(ML) Liberation releases list of 20 candidates, nominates all 12 sitting MLAs

Bihar polls: CPI(ML) Liberation releases list of 20 candidates, nominates al...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025