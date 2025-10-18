Investments being finalized for Syria, Saudi finance minister says
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan on Friday said the international community stood with Syria, and many investments were being finalized for the country after the overthrow of longtime President Bashar al-Assad last December.
Al-Jadaan, who chairs the International Monetary Fund's steering committee, told reporters it was the duty of the international community to provide support for Syria after decades of isolation.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the IMF was working closely with the country to help build critical institutions such as a central bank that would help anchor development and growth.
