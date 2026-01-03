Left Menu

Syria's New Currency: A Fresh Start for the War-Torn Economy

Syria introduced new currency bills as part of efforts to stabilize its economy post-Assad's regime. The transition involves removing two zeros from old currency, effectively increasing its value. The plan is being implemented through a central bank timetable amid sanctions being lifted by Western powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:09 IST
Syria's New Currency: A Fresh Start for the War-Torn Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a bid to stabilize its war-torn economy, Syria initiated the circulation of new currency bills on Saturday. This move aims to support the nation's recovery following the toppling of Bashar Assad's government.

Under a decree issued by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the Central Bank began phasing out old Syrian currency with new banknotes. This plan involves removing two zeros from the nominal value of the old currency, turning every 100 Syrian pounds into one Syrian pound.

With insurgent groups ending the Assad dynasty last December, the nation has been working to revitalize its economy hampered by years of conflict and sanctions. The US and EU have responded by lifting most sanctions, marking a new era for Syria's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says some US forces injured in Venezuela strike but he believes 'we had nobody killed,' reports AP.

Trump says some US forces injured in Venezuela strike but he believes 'we ha...

 Global
2
Farewell to Faridpur's Stalwart: Shyam Bihari Lal Honored

Farewell to Faridpur's Stalwart: Shyam Bihari Lal Honored

 India
3
Legendary Bulgarian Coach Dimitar Penev Passes Away at 80

Legendary Bulgarian Coach Dimitar Penev Passes Away at 80

 Bulgaria
4
TMC's New Wage Promise: A Game-Changer for Bengal's Tea Workers?

TMC's New Wage Promise: A Game-Changer for Bengal's Tea Workers?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026