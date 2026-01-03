Syria's New Currency: A Fresh Start for the War-Torn Economy

In a bid to stabilize its war-torn economy, Syria initiated the circulation of new currency bills on Saturday. This move aims to support the nation's recovery following the toppling of Bashar Assad's government.

Under a decree issued by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the Central Bank began phasing out old Syrian currency with new banknotes. This plan involves removing two zeros from the nominal value of the old currency, turning every 100 Syrian pounds into one Syrian pound.

With insurgent groups ending the Assad dynasty last December, the nation has been working to revitalize its economy hampered by years of conflict and sanctions. The US and EU have responded by lifting most sanctions, marking a new era for Syria's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)