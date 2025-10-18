New York judge says Venezuela's PDVSA must pay $2.86 billion to bondholders
Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 02:13 IST
A New York judge who last month confirmed the validity of defaulted Venezuelan bonds ruled on Friday that Venezuela's state oil firm PDVSA must pay $2.86 billion to the bondholders, according to a court filing.
The bonds are collateralized with equity in Citgo, PDVSA's Houston-based refining arm. The decision from the Southern District of New York has been long expected by creditors aiming to cash compensation from debt defaults, but is expected to be challenged by Venezuela.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Trump says Venezuelan President Maduro 'doesn't want to fuck around' with US
FACTBOX-How many US strikes on boats near Venezuela have there been?
Israel says Venezuela's Machado voices support in call to Netanyahu
As Trump raises pressure on Venezuela, senators hope to lower heat
UPDATE 1-Venezuela asks UN Security Council to say US strikes illegal