Nagaland: NDPP is all set to merge with NPF party

In a landmark decision with far-reaching political implications, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), the ruling party in Nagaland, has announced that it will merge with the Naga People's Front (NPF). This decision was formally adopted during the NDPP's 6th General Convention held in Kohima on Saturday. A resolution was passed by the NDPP party on Saturday.

This development is set to reshape the political landscape of Nagaland, consolidating regional political forces under one umbrella for what leaders describe as the greater good of the Naga people. During the General Convention, the NDPP adopted a resolution accepting the NPF's "unconditional offer" to merge. The resolution cited major points.

It stated that the NDPP welcomes and accepts the offer of the NPF party, calling it a "mature and well-calibrated move" aimed at unifying regional political aspirations and to create a single, strong regional political party in Nagaland under the banner of the NPF, which holds historical significance as one of India's oldest regional parties, as well as to strengthen collective efforts toward resolving the Indo-Naga political issue, a decades-old conflict involving the political rights and identity of the Naga people. The merger is portrayed as a step toward reviving and consolidating the Naga cause.

"The sheer dynamisms of the President, Chingwang Konyak and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and their political presence have brought the Party thus far, and the NDPP extends its unwavering support to the leadership and reposes our endorsement to them in ensuring a smooth transition of the merger with the NPF", the resolution stated. "The NDPP adopts and passes these resolutions and unanimously agrees to merge with the NPF on this 18th day of October, 2025, at the 6th General Convention held at the Capital Cultural Hall, Kohima".

The merger, which is expected to be finalised after the NPF's own convention on October 21, marks a significant realignment of regional political forces in the state. The NDPP currently leads the government in Nagaland with 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly, along with the BJP's 12 MLAs and support from independents and smaller parties.

The NDPP reiterated its vision of a progressive Nagaland, calling for a vibrant, developed, and inclusive political and developmental process. (ANI)

