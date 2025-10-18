Rajnath Singh to lay wreath at National Police Memorial on Police Commemoration Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lay a wreath at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi on October 21, on the Police Commemoration Day. On October 21, 1959, 10 valiant policemen laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh. Since then, October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day every year.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, a joint parade of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Delhi Police will be held as part of the event. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, MPs with Police background, Heads of CAPFs/CPOs, amongst others, will also lay wreaths. Retired DGs, officers from the Police fraternity and other dignitaries will also attend the event.

Rajnath Singh will also address the assembly. In recognition of the sacrifices made by police personnel and their paramount role in preserving national security and integrity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the National Police Memorial at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, on Police Commemoration Day 2018.

The museum is conceptualised as a historical and evolving exhibition on policing in India. It is open to the public on all days except Mondays. CAPFs organise band display, parade and retreat ceremony at the National Police Memorial on every Saturday and Sunday in the evening, starting one hour prior to sunset. The Memorial gives Police Forces a sense of national identity, pride, unity of purpose, common history, and destiny, besides reinforcing their commitment to protect the nation even at the cost of their lives. It comprises a Central Sculpture, a Wall of Valour and a museum.

The Central Sculpture, which is a 30 feet high granite monolith cenotaph, stands for strength, resilience, and selfless service of Police personnel. The Wall of Valour on which the names of martyrs are engraved stands as a steadfast acknowledgement of the bravery and sacrifice of Police personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty since Independence. As a part of the remembrances, CAPFs/CPOs organise various Commemorative Events at National Police Memorial from October 22 to 30, which include visits of family members of the one who laid down their lives, Police Band Display, motorcycle rallies, run for martyrs, blood donation camps, essay/painting competitions for children and display of video films showcasing the sacrifice, valour and services of police personnel.

Similar programmes are organised by all the Police Forces across the country during this period. (ANI)

