Kerala: Palakkad court sentences double life imprisonment to accused in Sajitha murder case

The Palakkad Additional District and Sessions Court on Saturday sentenced "double life" imprisonment and fined Rs 3,25,000 to the accused Chenthamara in the 2019 Sajitha murder case. The verdict was delivered by Palakkad Additional District and Sessions Court (4) Judge Kenneth George after hearing arguments from both sides.

On August 31, 2019, a 35-year-old woman named Sajitha was stabbed to death in Kerala's Palakkad. The accused, Chenthamara, had attacked her with a chisel, suspecting she had caused discord in his family, leading to his wife leaving him. In 2025, after being granted bail in the case, Chenthamara killed Sajitha's husband and mother-in-law. This week, he was convicted and sentenced to double life imprisonment plus a fine of Rs 3.25 lakh. Speaking to ANI, Public Prosecutor MJ Vijayakumar said that the accused has been found guilty under Section 302 and sentenced to life imprisonment, as well as life imprisonment under Section 449.

The fine imposed on him by the court has been ordered to be paid to the victim's daughters. He said, "The accused (Chenthamara) was found guilty under Section 302 and sentenced to life imprisonment, as well as life imprisonment under Section 449. A compensation of Rs 3.25 lakh has been ordered to be paid to the victim's daughters. This is the court's verdict."

Meanwhile, in a significant breakthrough, the Kochi Police have arrested three active criminals allegedly involved in large-scale cyber fraud, specifically responsible for an investment-related cyber scam that caused losses of around Rs 25 crore. They were apprehended from Kozhikode. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Kochi Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said, "During the arrest, authorities recovered 40 mobile phones, 40 bank accounts, and over 200 SIM cards, which are suspected to have been used in additional cyber offences. The accused have been identified as Rahis, Anis, and Ansar, and are set to be remanded. Further analysis of the recovered accounts and details will determine their involvement in other offences." (ANI)

