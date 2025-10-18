Punjab CM Mann asks officials to ensure smooth paddy procurement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday directed senior officials of various departments to ensure that the ongoing procurement of paddy is carried out in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

Chairing a meeting with IAS officers at his residence, the CM noted that despite massive devastation caused by the recent floods in the state, Punjab is still expected to contribute 175 lakh metric tonnes of paddy to the national pool.

Stressing the need for seamless and efficient procurement, he said that concerted efforts must be made to ensure that every grain produced through the work and dedication of farmers is purchased.

Mann informed the officers that the state government has notified 1,822 regular purchase centres for procurement of paddy in the kharif marketing season 2025-26.

Till Friday, 38.65 lakh MT of paddy arrived in the mandis, out of which 37.20 lakh MT has already been purchased.

He said payment totalling Rs 7,472.20 crore has already been made to farmers for the procured grains.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to procure every single grain of paddy, the chief minister said he is personally monitoring the entire procurement process to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience.

He emphasised that the government has introduced path-breaking measures to ensure smooth, transparent, and efficient grain procurement across the state.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary K A P Sinha and other senior officers of the state government were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)