Dramatic Escape Attempt Ends in Fatal Police Shooting of Murder Accused

A murder suspect was fatally shot by police on Monday after he attempted a daring escape from Nizamabad government hospital by seizing a police weapon, officials reported.

The accused, Riyaz, was apprehended for the fatal stabbing of a police constable and was under medical care following his arrest. Special teams had been on the lookout for Riyaz after he attacked another individual named Asif on Sunday in Nizamabad's Sarangpur area.

Following his detention, Riyaz and Asif were both hospitalized with injuries from the attack. According to Telangana's DGP Shivadhar Reddy, Riyaz tried to assault police officers and flee, which resulted in his death during a police confrontation. The civilian victim, Asif, is receiving treatment in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)