Dramatic Escape Attempt Ends in Fatal Police Shooting of Murder Accused

Riyaz, charged with murder, was shot dead by police after attempting to snatch a weapon to escape from Nizamabad government hospital. He was being treated after stabbing a police constable. Having also assaulted a civilian on Sunday, Riyaz's bid to flee resulted in his demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:37 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/X/@TelanganaPolice). Image Credit: ANI
A murder suspect was fatally shot by police on Monday after he attempted a daring escape from Nizamabad government hospital by seizing a police weapon, officials reported.

The accused, Riyaz, was apprehended for the fatal stabbing of a police constable and was under medical care following his arrest. Special teams had been on the lookout for Riyaz after he attacked another individual named Asif on Sunday in Nizamabad's Sarangpur area.

Following his detention, Riyaz and Asif were both hospitalized with injuries from the attack. According to Telangana's DGP Shivadhar Reddy, Riyaz tried to assault police officers and flee, which resulted in his death during a police confrontation. The civilian victim, Asif, is receiving treatment in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

