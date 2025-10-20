Dramatic Escape Attempt Ends in Fatal Police Shooting of Murder Accused
Riyaz, charged with murder, was shot dead by police after attempting to snatch a weapon to escape from Nizamabad government hospital. He was being treated after stabbing a police constable. Having also assaulted a civilian on Sunday, Riyaz's bid to flee resulted in his demise.
- Country:
- India
A murder suspect was fatally shot by police on Monday after he attempted a daring escape from Nizamabad government hospital by seizing a police weapon, officials reported.
The accused, Riyaz, was apprehended for the fatal stabbing of a police constable and was under medical care following his arrest. Special teams had been on the lookout for Riyaz after he attacked another individual named Asif on Sunday in Nizamabad's Sarangpur area.
Following his detention, Riyaz and Asif were both hospitalized with injuries from the attack. According to Telangana's DGP Shivadhar Reddy, Riyaz tried to assault police officers and flee, which resulted in his death during a police confrontation. The civilian victim, Asif, is receiving treatment in Hyderabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
'Fully fit to serve people': Rawat after escaping unhurt from car accident
WRAPUP 3-Zelenskiy to seek weapons from Trump in the shadow of a new Putin summit
WRAPUP 5-Zelenskiy seeks weapons from Trump in shadow of Putin summit
As 210 Naxals lay down weapons, Chhattisgarh cops call it major blow to LWE in Dandakaranya
US to furlough workers at nuclear weapons agency due shutdown