Left Menu

Investors Urge Action Against Global Deforestation

Over 30 global investors managing assets worth $3 trillion urge governments to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030. Signed ahead of a U.N. climate conference, the Belém Investor Statement highlights financial risks posed by nature loss and calls for clear policies to protect forests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:33 IST
Investors Urge Action Against Global Deforestation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global investors with management of over $3 trillion in assets have intensified calls to governments globally, urging immediate action to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030.

In anticipation of a United Nations climate conference in Brazil, more than 30 institutional investors, including notable names like the Swiss private bank Pictet Group and DNB Asset Management, signed the Belém Investor Statement on Rainforests.

In the statement, they express concern over the financial risks deforestation poses, pressing for legal and regulatory frameworks that will ensure protection and economic stability amidst widespread forest losses due to agricultural expansion and fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom
2
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States
3
Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

 Global
4
Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025