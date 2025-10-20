Investors Urge Action Against Global Deforestation

Global investors with management of over $3 trillion in assets have intensified calls to governments globally, urging immediate action to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030.

In anticipation of a United Nations climate conference in Brazil, more than 30 institutional investors, including notable names like the Swiss private bank Pictet Group and DNB Asset Management, signed the Belém Investor Statement on Rainforests.

In the statement, they express concern over the financial risks deforestation poses, pressing for legal and regulatory frameworks that will ensure protection and economic stability amidst widespread forest losses due to agricultural expansion and fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)