FDA Approves Glaukos Eye Therapy; Novo Nordisk Tackles Drug Pricing

In a significant development, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new eye therapy from Glaukos Corp, marking a less painful treatment option for patients suffering from a progressive vision-threatening condition. The approval announcement, made on Monday, saw company shares rise by 2.6% in premarket trading.

In another corporate move, Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has appointed Greg Miley as its new global head of corporate affairs. As Novo Nordisk faces increased pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding drug pricing, Miley's appointment is strategic. Previously, Miley was a senior vice president of government affairs at U.S. pharmaceutical company AbbVie. He communicated his enthusiasm about the new role in a LinkedIn statement, which Novo Nordisk shared with Reuters.

These developments underscore the evolving landscape in the pharmaceutical industry as companies respond to regulatory changes and political pressures.