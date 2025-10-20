Diwali Celebrations Surge in Uttarakhand Fueled by GST Relief and Swadeshi Drive

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded heightened consumer activities this Diwali season, attributing the surge to GST relaxation and a renewed focus on purchasing 'swadeshi' products. The Chief Minister interacted with local potters, who reported a boost in sales of earthen lamps and other traditional items.

Dhami emphasized the importance of supporting 'swadeshi' merchandise, aligning with a nationwide campaign led by the Prime Minister to endorse local products. This festive period has seen significant purchases across Uttarakhand, marking a notable shift towards traditional and indigenous items.

Meanwhile, the festive spirit was palpable as devotees in Uttarakhand took a holy dip at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. Celebrations spanned the five-day festival, beginning with Dhanteras, culminating in Diwali, and concluding with Bhai Dooj, when sisters perform the Tika ceremony for their brothers, strengthening family bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)