Left Menu

Diwali Celebrations Surge in Uttarakhand Fueled by GST Relief and Swadeshi Drive

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted increased Diwali shopping, fueled by GST relaxation and a nationwide push toward 'swadeshi' products. Dhami noted that local potters reported higher sales. The Chief Minister also extended Diwali greetings, as citizens took a holy dip in Haridwar's River Ganga for the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:17 IST
Diwali Celebrations Surge in Uttarakhand Fueled by GST Relief and Swadeshi Drive
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded heightened consumer activities this Diwali season, attributing the surge to GST relaxation and a renewed focus on purchasing 'swadeshi' products. The Chief Minister interacted with local potters, who reported a boost in sales of earthen lamps and other traditional items.

Dhami emphasized the importance of supporting 'swadeshi' merchandise, aligning with a nationwide campaign led by the Prime Minister to endorse local products. This festive period has seen significant purchases across Uttarakhand, marking a notable shift towards traditional and indigenous items.

Meanwhile, the festive spirit was palpable as devotees in Uttarakhand took a holy dip at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. Celebrations spanned the five-day festival, beginning with Dhanteras, culminating in Diwali, and concluding with Bhai Dooj, when sisters perform the Tika ceremony for their brothers, strengthening family bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States
2
Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

 Global
3
Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

 United Kingdom
4
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025