Bihar Polls Stir Tensions as Key Figures Defect to BJP

The political landscape in Bihar is witnessing significant turbulence as key figures from the opposition's Mahagathbandhan switch allegiance to the BJP. On Monday, Sakaldeo Bind, the Vikassheel Insaan Party candidate from Munger's Tarapur constituency, formally joined the BJP, supporting Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

In another significant development, Jan Suraaj's state spokesperson Amit Kumar Paswan, along with former district councillor Anita Kumari and founding member Karmveer Paswan, also rallied behind the BJP with a large contingent of supporters. Welcoming these new entrants, BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal declared that while Mahagathbandhan seeks power, the NDA is committed to developing Bihar.

Dilip Jaiswal, Bihar BJP President, has launched a sharp critique against the Mahagathbandhan, accusing them of ticket auctioning for the assembly elections. He highlights internal strife within the alliance, questioning its ability to govern amid increasing disputes. Meanwhile, BJP leader Chirag Paswan disputed claims of a 'friendly fight' among opposition candidates.