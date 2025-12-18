Left Menu

Pradnya Satav's Defection to BJP: A Blow to Congress Ahead of Elections

Pradnya Satav, former Congress MLC and widow of Rajeev Satav, joined BJP amid local body elections, sparking accusations from Congress of political sabotage. Her switch, along with that of Dilip Mane, highlights internal disparities within Congress as BJP's power tactics are scrutinized.

Updated: 18-12-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:24 IST
  • India

In a political shake-up, Pradnya Satav, a Congress Member of the Legislative Council and widow of Rajeev Satav, has switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move comes just before crucial local body elections in Maharashtra.

Satav, acclaimed for her late husband's development plans in Hingoli district, stated her alignment with BJP as a step towards fulfilling those ambitions. Her move, however, has prompted a strong reaction from Congress, accusing BJP of undermining democracy by poaching political figures with promises of money and position.

The defection, which included former MLA Dilip Mane, underscores growing tensions within Congress. Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders like Nana Patole and Ashok Chavan have voiced concerns over their party's dwindling leadership and strategic direction, as BJP continues to assert its dominance across the political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

