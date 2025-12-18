Pradnya Satav's Defection to BJP: A Blow to Congress Ahead of Elections

In a political shake-up, Pradnya Satav, a Congress Member of the Legislative Council and widow of Rajeev Satav, has switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move comes just before crucial local body elections in Maharashtra.

Satav, acclaimed for her late husband's development plans in Hingoli district, stated her alignment with BJP as a step towards fulfilling those ambitions. Her move, however, has prompted a strong reaction from Congress, accusing BJP of undermining democracy by poaching political figures with promises of money and position.

The defection, which included former MLA Dilip Mane, underscores growing tensions within Congress. Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders like Nana Patole and Ashok Chavan have voiced concerns over their party's dwindling leadership and strategic direction, as BJP continues to assert its dominance across the political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)