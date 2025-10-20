Madhya Pradesh Opens Doors to Wellness: A New Era in Yoga at Anandmay Center

On a promising note for health and wellness in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Anandmay Wellness Yoga Health Center in Ninora, Ujjain, on Monday. Touted as a significant step towards enhancing wellness, the center aims to integrate yoga into the daily lives of the people, according to an official release.

In his address, CM Yadav highlighted the holistic benefits of yoga, claiming it to be a vital element in fostering a balance between the body, mind, and soul. 'Yoga not only enhances physical health but also promotes mental peace and self-awareness, intertwined with our ancient cultural heritage,' he stated.

The inauguration event was attended by renowned yoga gurus and dignitaries, including foreign nationals receiving training. Certificates were distributed to 22 international participants after a 10-day online training. The center, also offering mental health therapy, signed an MoU with the Government Dhanvantari Medical College for Ayurveda services, marking a dedication to integrative health solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)