National Conference Braces for Key By-elections in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary expresses confidence in winning the Nagrota seat by-election with the National Conference candidate. CM Omar Abdullah, upholding faith in Agha Syed Mehmood for the Budgam seat, emphasizes party trust and ongoing development. By-elections scheduled across several states on November 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 20:53 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a show of confidence, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary affirmed his faith in the National Conference's victory in the Nagrota seat by-election, emphasizing the public's trust in the party's candidate, Shamim Begum. Choudhary praised the economic revival efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, including the Darbar Move.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has thrown his support behind Agha Syed Mehmood for the Budgam by-election, set for November 11. Abdullah, who vacated his Budgam seat leading to the by-election, expressed firm belief in Mehmood's success, highlighting strategic party decisions made without haste.

The impending by-elections, announced by the Election Commission of India, are set for November 11, with results to be declared on November 14. Eleven vacancies across various constituencies, including Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota, necessitate these elections due to resignations, deaths, or disqualifications.

