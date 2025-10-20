Left Menu

Diwali Greetings and Election Frictions: Bihar's Political Climate Heats Up

Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary extended Diwali wishes, citing India's growth under PM Modi, while the state's political tensions flare with the RJD's last-minute candidate list for the 2025 elections. Upendra Kushwaha criticizes the opposition's disunity, predicting another NDA government.

Bihar's political scene remains tumultuous as Diwali celebrations bring well-wishes from leaders like Minister Ashok Chaudhary, who praised India's trajectory under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, foreseeing the nation becoming the world's third-largest economy.

Political tensions intensify with Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) strategic slip. The party unveiled its Assembly election candidates just before deadlines, prompting criticism from opponents like Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha. He accused the RJD of fear-driven tactics, predicting public favor and another National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory.

The RJD announced its contenders amid collaboration chaos within the Mahagathbandhan alliance. Conflicts arise in constituencies like Narkatiaganj, where RJD's Deepak Yadav contests against Congress' Shaswat Kedar Pandey. As elections approach, political dynamics remain high-stakes, with resolution anticipated between allied parties.

