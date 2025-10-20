Iran Withdraws from IAEA Cooperation Deal Amid Sanction Tensions
Iran has canceled a cooperation agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency, signaling tensions following the reinstatement of U.N. sanctions. This development is a blow to the IAEA’s attempts to rebuild ties with Tehran after recent attacks on its nuclear sites by Israel and the United States.
Iran has officially canceled its cooperation agreement with the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This move was confirmed by Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, according to state media reports on Monday.
The cancellation comes three weeks after Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed Tehran's intention to abandon the agreement if Western nations reimposed U.N. sanctions. These sanctions were indeed reinstated last month, compelling Iran to follow through on its threat.
The decision marks a significant setback for the IAEA, which has been striving to mend relations with Tehran after the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites by Israel and the United States in June. Ali Larijani, while meeting with Iraqi officials, noted that any new proposals from the IAEA would still be considered by Iran's secretariat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty
Stabbing, Gunfire, and Unfolding Justice: A Nizamabad Policing Drama
NDA Confident of Victory in Bihar Elections, Likens Alliance Unity to Pandavas
Wall Street Rebounds As Tech Giants Lead The Charge
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by seven runs, keep knockout hopes alive in ICC Women's World Cup.