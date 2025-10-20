Iran Withdraws from IAEA Cooperation Deal Amid Sanction Tensions

Iran has officially canceled its cooperation agreement with the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This move was confirmed by Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, according to state media reports on Monday.

The cancellation comes three weeks after Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed Tehran's intention to abandon the agreement if Western nations reimposed U.N. sanctions. These sanctions were indeed reinstated last month, compelling Iran to follow through on its threat.

The decision marks a significant setback for the IAEA, which has been striving to mend relations with Tehran after the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites by Israel and the United States in June. Ali Larijani, while meeting with Iraqi officials, noted that any new proposals from the IAEA would still be considered by Iran's secretariat.

