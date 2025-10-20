Massive Fire Engulfs Ambala Tyre Storage: No Casualties Reported
A large fire erupted at a tyre storage facility in Ambala, Haryana, with no reported injuries or casualties. Firefighting efforts are ongoing as authorities sent additional resources to contain the blaze. The extent of the losses will be assessed once the fire is under control.
- Country:
- India
A massive fire broke out at a tyre and recycling material storage godown in Ambala, Haryana, authorities confirmed on Monday, underscoring that no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.
Fire department official Bachchan Singh informed ANI that the blaze was discovered via a Dial 112 alert, prompting the deployment of two fire engines and a water bowser for immediate firefighting measures. Noting the severity of the situation, another firefighting vehicle has been dispatched to the scene.
As efforts to extinguish the flames continue, officials plan to evaluate the extent of the damage only after the fire has been completely subdued. Further updates are awaited.
ALSO READ
Delhi's Pollution Crisis: Political Blame and Emergency Measures Unfold
UN Expert Declares Climate Crisis a Human Rights Emergency
Uttarakhand: Avalanche occurs near Badrinath, no casualties
IATA Updates Emergency Response Manual to Include Family Assistance Standards
Delhi: Fire breaks out at Brahmaputra Apartments; no casualties reported