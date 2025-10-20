Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

Australia and the United States are set to embark on a monumental bilateral investment partnership, committing billions of dollars to critical sectors, including mining and defense systems. This significant accord was formalized in a new agreement between the leaders of the two nations, as reported by the White House.

According to a White House fact sheet, the two countries will jointly invest more than $3 billion into critical mineral projects over the next half-year. In addition, the Pentagon plans to fund a Gallium refinery in Australia, further strengthening defense-related collaborations.

In a substantial economic move, Australia will enhance its total investments in the U.S., aiming to reach $1.44 trillion by the year 2035, marking a nearly trillion-dollar increase in investment commitments.

