Left Menu

Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

Australia and the United States have entered into a significant agreement involving billions in investments in critical mining and defense projects. This pact includes over $3 billion for mineral projects and the development of a Gallium refinery in Australia, with Australia's investment in the U.S. reaching $1.44 trillion by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 23:16 IST
Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Australia and the United States are set to embark on a monumental bilateral investment partnership, committing billions of dollars to critical sectors, including mining and defense systems. This significant accord was formalized in a new agreement between the leaders of the two nations, as reported by the White House.

According to a White House fact sheet, the two countries will jointly invest more than $3 billion into critical mineral projects over the next half-year. In addition, the Pentagon plans to fund a Gallium refinery in Australia, further strengthening defense-related collaborations.

In a substantial economic move, Australia will enhance its total investments in the U.S., aiming to reach $1.44 trillion by the year 2035, marking a nearly trillion-dollar increase in investment commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India
2
Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

 India
3
Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

 Global
4
U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025